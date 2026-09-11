Grab reportedly in talks to acquire Atome Financial stake

Grab has reportedly entered talks to acquire a majority stake in Singapore-based Atome Financial, a unit of Advance Intelligence Group.

Bloomberg reported that deliberations are ongoing and that no final decision has been made.

According to the people cited in the report, the transaction could value Atome Financial at more than USD 2 billion. Representatives for Grab, Atome Financial, and Advance Intelligence Group declined to comment when contacted for the report. Atome Financial operates as a unit of Advance Intelligence Group, a Singapore-based technology company whose backers include SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Warburg Pincus, the report noted.

Atome provides BNPL and other payment solutions to consumers at online and offline merchants. In addition, the platform serves merchants across categories, including fashion, beauty, lifestyle, travel, fitness, and homeware.

Grab's recent acquisition activity

Grab, which is listed in the US, has pursued growth in 2026 through a combination of acquisitions and expansion of its core mobility and delivery businesses, the report said. Earlier this year, the company acquired US-based Stash Financial Inc at an enterprise value of USD 425 million. Grab also acquired Foodpanda's Taiwan operations from Germany-based Delivery Hero SE for USD 600 million.

Should the Atome Financial deal proceed, it would extend Grab's push into financial services beyond the payments and lending products it already offers through its super-app ecosystem, which spans transport, food delivery, and digital financial services across Southeast Asia. A majority stake in a BNPL platform with an established merchant network would give Grab additional exposure to instalment-based consumer credit, a segment that has continued to expand across Southeast Asian markets alongside e-commerce volumes.

Market context

BNPL providers in the region have faced increasing scrutiny from regulators over consumer lending practices and disclosure requirements, a dynamic that has prompted some platforms to seek partnerships with larger financial or technology groups capable of absorbing compliance costs and scaling distribution. Advance Intelligence Group's backing from SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Warburg Pincus places Atome Financial among the more heavily capitalised fintech ventures in Southeast Asia, and a sale at the reported valuation would mark one of the larger BNPL transactions in the region to date.

No terms, timeline, or structure for the potential transaction have been confirmed, and discussions could still fall through without resulting in a deal.