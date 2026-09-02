OpenPayd has acquired MSB USA, adding 43 US state money transmitter licences ahead of its planned Nasdaq listing.

According to the official press release, the move brings 43 state money transmitter licences (MTLs) under the OpenPayd group, giving the company a licensing base that covers a substantial share of the US market.

The integration of MSB USA followed regulatory approvals and is described by the company as a long-term strategic alignment rather than a standalone acquisition. MSB USA, which was founded by OpenPayd's founder, will continue to operate under its existing leadership team and deliver its established services while preparing for fuller integration into the OpenPayd platform.

The US expansion follows OpenPayd's recent authorisation under the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework, granted by the Malta Financial Services Authority. Taken together, the company said the two developments give it regulated coverage spanning fiat and digital assets across the US, the UK, and Europe.

The company is also preparing to enter the US public markets. In June 2026, OpenPayd and Titan Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement under which OpenPayd is expected to list on Nasdaq under the ticker 'OP'. The transaction values the company at a pro-forma equity value of up to 1.145 billion USD and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to customary conditions, including approval by Titan's shareholders.

Strategic rationale

OpenPayd's chief executive said the US market entry builds on multi-year growth and reflects client demand for compliant payment infrastructure in key markets. The company framed the licence expansion as part of a broader effort to support global clients operating in or expanding into the US, alongside its existing European and UK regulatory presence.

The 43 state MTLs will give OpenPayd a licensing pathway that, combined with its MiCA authorisation, is set to enable the company to offer infrastructure spanning fiat and digital asset services on both sides of the Atlantic ahead of its anticipated Nasdaq debut.