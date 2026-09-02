NewsM&A and Investments

OpenPayd gains 43 US state licences through MSB USA deal

SA

Sinziana Albu

02 Sep 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
acquisitionlicencemoney transmitter licencefinancial infrastructuremica
Countries:
United States of America

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