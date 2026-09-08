Circle Internet Group has agreed to acquire Singapore-based cross-border payments platform Tazapay.

The transaction is expected to close in 2027, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, including clearance from the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Deal rationale and scale

Tazapay serves payment service providers and financial institutions with local payout rails and banking relationships across more than 100 markets. According to the companies, Tazapay processes over USD 25 billion in annualised payment volume through more than 60 banking and fintech partners, and stablecoins already account for approximately 60% of its transaction volume.

Circle said the acquisition is intended to combine USDC with Tazapay's banking network and institutional customer base to support cross-border settlement. Jeremy Allaire, co-founder, chief executive officer, and chairman of Circle, said stablecoin settlement is becoming part of the global payments infrastructure and that integrating Tazapay's banking relationships and payout rails is expected to support USDC adoption. He noted that Tazapay had been a design partner for the Circle Payments Network since 2025.

Furthermore, Irfan Ganchi, senior vice president of payments at Circle, said Tazapay's infrastructure spans the Asia-Pacific region and emerging markets, where demand for USDC-denominated transactions has been increasing. He added that the acquisition is intended to extend Circle's ability to originate and settle payments globally on a near-instant, 24/7 basis, alongside the company's existing network.

Rahul Shinghal, co-founder and chief executive officer of Tazapay, said the company was built to reduce reliance on banking rails that do not operate at the pace of global commerce, and that Circle's dollar infrastructure and regulatory position would allow Tazapay's technology to scale further.

Integration and market context

Circle has stated that Tazapay's existing customers will continue to receive uninterrupted service, with no changes expected to APIs, pricing, or support during the transition. The deal adds payout infrastructure to Circle's network at a time when stablecoin-based settlement is increasingly being positioned by payments companies as an alternative to traditional correspondent banking for cross-border transactions.

Commenting on the announcement, Kevin Lehtiniitty, CEO of Borderless.xyz, said: `Owning the rails is one of the hardest parts of stablecoin payments, and it's only getting more important - that's what this deal says out loud. Circle has the capital to build local rails itself, but it still chose to buy, because licenses and bank relationships are still fragmented and come together one market at a time. We know that math firsthand. Tazapay is one of the providers on the Borderless network. The bigger shift is that issuers are becoming payment networks, and the fintechs building on top now have to think about what it means when the network's owner also issues the asset it settles in.`

The acquisition follows Tazapay's role as a design partner for the Circle Payments Network, a relationship that began in 2025. Completion remains contingent on regulatory approval in Singapore and other customary conditions, with the companies targeting a close in 2027.