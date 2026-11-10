Securitize has agreed to acquire River One, a provider of warehouse financing infrastructure, expanding from tokenising assets into financing them.

NYSE-listed Securitize, which provides infrastructure for issuing tokenised funds and equities, has signed a definitive agreement to buy River Credit Labs, which operates as River One. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to customary conditions, and the purchase price has not been disclosed. Securitize had USD 4.8 billion in tokenised assets on its platform at the end of September 2026.

Warehouse financing on blockchain rails

US-based River One, founded in 2025, provides warehouse financing infrastructure, the credit facilities that loan originators draw on to fund new loans against pledged collateral. Its platform combines AI-assisted origination and structuring, facility setup, borrowing-base reporting, collateral monitoring, and funding operations, giving lenders and borrowers a shared, real-time view of each facility.

According to River One, its model retains conventional credit protections, including bankruptcy-remote special-purpose vehicles, collateral requirements, and ongoing portfolio monitoring, while using blockchain infrastructure to move money and records. The company was incubated by Framework Ventures, with investment from Framework Ventures and Maple Finance, and is developing relationships with capital providers in the stablecoin ecosystem.

Moving into asset-backed credit

Carlos Domingo, Chairman and CEO of Securitize, described credit as an important emerging asset class for blockchain-based markets, adding that River One’s expertise in asset-backed financing will allow Securitize to take part in asset origination and lending. Braham Mehta, Co-Founder and CEO of River One, stated that asset-backed financing is a critical part of the financial system, but the infrastructure supporting it has considerable room for improvement.

Securitize cites estimates by KKR and Integer Advisors that put the global private asset-backed finance market at USD 6 trillion, potentially reaching USD 9.2 trillion by 2029. The acquisition adds lending to a platform that issues tokenised funds and, since October 2026, tokenised US equities. Securitize notes that River One’s business and technology are at an early stage.