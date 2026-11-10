NewsM&A and Investments

Securitize agrees to acquire lending infrastructure firm River One

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Claudia Pincovski

10 Nov 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
tokenisationasset-backed financeprivate creditstablecoins
Countries:
United States of America

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