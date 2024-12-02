PublicSquare has entered into an agreement to acquire software assets from Tandym, a company that offers white-labelled payment and credit solutions to consumer brands.

Tandym’s solution allows for an improved branded card experience embedded directly at checkout. Its model allows processing fees under 1% by bypassing the traditional payment rails, meaning that brands can capture a margin that usually goes to legacy networks. For end-customers, the branded wallet and rewards programme drives loyalty and repeat purchases, turning shopping into a way for merchants to scale in the PublicSquare ecosystem.

New solutions for PublicSquare merchants

The acquisition is projected to allow brands within PublicSquare’s network to roll out fully branded payment and credit card programmes, with simple checkout placement. Using this new solution, merchants minimise processing fees to under 1%, increase LTV by 25%, and leverage new recurring revenue through interchange participation. Additionally, they benefit from lower OpEx, an increase in repeat purchases, and stronger customer loyalty.

For PublicSquare, the initiative offers tools and software that enable recurring card products, complementing the company’s already existing payments and digital asset business solutions. This will increase merchant retention, creating a closed-loop payments environment that optimises underwriting, loyalty analytics, and cross-selling potential. These aspects allow the company to improve gross margins and progress towards adjusted EBITDA breakeven, evolving into a full-stack fintech platform.

The acquisition also supports the company in its mission to expand its product suite to include digital-first credit and debit programmes for merchants, deepening its integration into everyday business transactions within its merchant network. Integrating Tandym into PublicSquare’s fintech infrastructure will strengthen the fintech’s ability to monetise every merchant and customer interaction while creating a values-aligned financial network. The integration, combined with PublicSquare’s distribution, will allow Tandym to offer more value, something that it could not have achieved on its own. The acquisition is expected to close in December 2025.