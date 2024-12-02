Polygon Labs has agreed to buy Coinme and Sequence for over USD 250 billion, offering physical cash and digital fiat on- and off-ramps, wallet infrastructure, and cross-chain orchestration.

The two businesses have processed over USD 1 billion in off-chain scales and USD 2 trillion of onchain value transfers. While payment operations scale, Polygon Chain captures the upside via higher onchain throughput and network fees, benefiting stakers and validators.

The combined capabilities of Coinme and Sequence

Coinme is a licensed digital currency exchange in the US, leveraging its money-transmitter licences and compliance infrastructure to support operations in 48 states. Additionally, it offers regulated white-label CaaS (crypto-as-a-service) offering for fintechs, enterprises, and payment applications, as well as a licensed wallet infrastructure, enterprise APIs and SDKs, and a physical fiat-to-crypto network.

The company serves enterprise customers like Exodus, Coinstar, and Baanx, and users of its payments app, remaining supported by investors, including Pantera, Digital Currency Group (DCG), Coinstar, Circle Ventures, and MoneyGram. As per the agreement, Coinme will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary following the close of the transaction upon obtaining necessary regulatory approvals.

Sequence provides smart wallets and a 1-click cross-chain orchestration and intent engine created to simplify crypto payment flows across networks, with no need for users to manage gas, bridging, or swaps. The company is backed by Brevan Howard Digital, Initialized Capital, Coinbase, Polychain, Consensys, Take-Two Interactive, Ubisoft, and Bitkraft.

The Sequence transaction is projected to close this in January 2026, with the Coinme transaction expected to close in Q2 2026, subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions. The companies will play a key role in building the Open Money Stack, an integrated stack of solutions and technologies that instantly move money anywhere.

Together, they will offer Polygon more features required alongside Polygon Chain to move funds conveniently between TradFi systems and onchain rails. Unifying Coinme's expertise in operating regulated physical and digital fiat on- and off-ramps, and Sequence's wallet and cross-chain intents infrastructure, developers can deliver compliant Web3 experiences that eliminate complexity.

This results in an open payments platform designed to help banks, fintechs, enterprises, remittance and payout providers, and merchants leverage stablecoin payment adoption across tokens, USD stablecoins, and international assets. With borderless 24/7 payments using stablecoins, enterprises can offer and receive real-time settlements, lower correspondent banking exposure, lower fees, and predictable pricing.