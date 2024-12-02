Dragos Cernescu
16 Jan 2026 / 5 Min Read
Paystack acquires Ladder Microfinance Bank to expand beyond payments
CrowdStrike to acquire SGNL to expand identity security focus
FIS completes strategic acquisition of Global Payments' Issuer Solutions business
Mergers and acquisitions activity in the payments space
Payment data: valuable insights to drive profitability on merchant sites
The Paypers is a global hub for market insights, real-time news, expert interviews, and in-depth analyses and resources across payments, fintech, and the digital economy. We deliver reports, webinars, and commentary on key topics, including regulation, real-time payments, cross-border payments and ecommerce, digital identity, payment innovation and infrastructure, Open Banking, Embedded Finance, crypto, fraud and financial crime prevention, and more – all developed in collaboration with industry experts and leaders.
Current themes
Contact
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
P: +31 20 658 0652E: editor@thepaypers.com
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).
Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement
Copyright