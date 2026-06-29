PayPoint has completed the acquisition of AperiData, a UK-based real-time credit reference agency and Open Banking platform that specialises in transaction-level data and financial assessment tools for the consumer credit market. The deal marks a significant step in PayPoint's strategy to broaden its digital payments and Open Banking capabilities across multiple sectors.

The two companies first entered a formal partnership in 2023, and have since collaborated on joint product development. Their combined work produced the Financial Information System (FIS); that existing commercial relationship provided the foundation for the full acquisition now completed.

Embedding Open Banking across PayPoint's platform

AperiData's focus has been on placing real-time, transaction-level data at the point of credit and financial decision-making — an approach it applies to help organisations assess consumers' financial positions more accurately and serve them more fairly. Its platform targets the modernisation of consumer credit scoring, which has historically relied on static or lagging data sources.

The full integration of AperiData into the PayPoint Group is intended to embed Open Banking functionality directly into PayPoint's existing multichannel payments infrastructure. A company official noted that combining AperiData's capabilities in transaction categorisation and financial analysis with PayPoint's payments platform is expected to support payment collection and arrears management for clients across financial services, social housing, local government, utilities, and charities.

The acquisition also reflects a stated commitment to financial inclusion. AperiData's model centres on making instant, accurate data available at the point of decision, to help organisations serve customers more fairly and efficiently, an objective that aligns with broader regulatory and industry efforts in the UK to improve outcomes for consumers in financial difficulty.

AperiData will continue to operate within the PayPoint Group and plans to scale its solutions further across the UK market. PayPoint's multichannel payments network already serves a wide range of sectors, and the addition of Open Banking data capabilities extends the scope of what it can offer clients in areas where real-time financial insight is increasingly central to decision-making, collections management, and customer support.