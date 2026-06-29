Kraken in talks to acquire 15% stake in DeFi lender Aave

Kraken has entered talks to acquire a 15% equity stake in decentralised finance protocol Aave at a USD 385 million valuation.

Under the proposed terms, Kraken would invest 35,000 Ethereum in exchange for 250,000 AAVE tokens and a 15% equity position in the protocol. Aave's implied valuation in the deal stands at USD 385 million. The agreement has not yet been finalised, and no timeline for completion has been publicly announced.

Aave operates as a decentralised protocol that enables users to lend and borrow cryptocurrency assets without the involvement of intermediaries. Depositors supply tokens to liquidity pools and earn yield on their holdings in return, while borrowers post cryptocurrency as collateral to access loans. Smart contracts govern the entire process, managing lending, collateralisation, and repayment automatically and without centralised oversight.

Kraken's acquisition strategy ahead of IPO

The deal, if completed, would mark the first in a series of acquisitions Kraken is pursuing ahead of a planned initial public offering (IPO). The exchange has indicated that the IPO could take place as early as the second half of 2026 and has stated it is building a platform designed to accommodate multiple asset classes in advance of its listing. A successful outcome would extend that platform into the DeFi lending segment of the digital assets market.

In April 2026, Kraken agreed to acquire crypto derivatives platform Bitnomial for USD 550 million. Taken together, the two transactions form part of a broader expansion effort ahead of its planned listing, through which Kraken aims to extend its product footprint across crypto derivatives, DeFi lending, and existing exchange services before going public.

Security incident and user withdrawals

Earlier in 2026, Aave was the target of a significant security incident involving the Lazarus Group, a hacking collective linked to North Korea. The group extracted the equivalent of USD 292 million in Ethereum from the platform. Aave's underlying smart contracts were not compromised in the attack; however, the incident triggered USD 8 billion in user withdrawals as market participants sought to reduce their exposure to the protocol.

Kraken's proposed investment structure combines a direct token acquisition with an equity stake in the protocol, a model that spans both conventional corporate ownership and the token mechanics that characterise DeFi protocols. No timeline for completing the deal has been publicly disclosed, and the transaction remains subject to finalisation.