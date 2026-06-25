Shareholders of Green Dot and CommerceOne have approved a deal to split Green Dot's banking and fintech operations, with Smith Ventures also involved.

The votes mark an important step in a three-way transaction that will see Green Dot's banking subsidiary acquired by CommerceOne and its fintech operations taken private by Smith Ventures.

At Green Dot's special meeting, more than 99% of shares voted were cast in favour of the transaction, representing approximately 72% of the company's total outstanding common stock as of the 15 May 2026 record date. At CommerceOne's special meeting, 100% of votes cast were in favour, representing approximately 69% of that company's outstanding shares as of the same date.

Under the terms of the agreement, CommerceOne will acquire Green Dot Bank and consolidate it with CommerceOne Bank under a newly formed, publicly traded bank holding company. This structure is designed to produce a well-capitalised banking platform capable of serving a diverse range of customers and financial partners, and to support the continued expansion of Embedded Finance capabilities.

Separately, Smith Ventures will acquire and privatise Green Dot's non-bank fintech operations, which will then function as an independent fintech business. Following the close of the transactions, Green Dot Bank will serve as the exclusive issuing bank to the fintech entity owned by Smith Ventures under a long-term agreement, maintaining an operational link between the two resulting businesses.

Regulatory approvals and timeline

Completion remains subject to regulatory clearance from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the Alabama State Banking Department, and the Utah Department of Financial Institutions, in addition to other customary closing conditions. The parties expect the transactions to be finalised in the third quarter of 2026.

William I. Jacobs, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Green Dot Corporation, stated that the shareholder vote brings the company closer to completing a transaction designed to deliver value to shareholders and provide clearer strategic direction for both the banking and fintech businesses.

Kenneth Till, Chief Executive Officer of CommerceOne, said the combination of Green Dot Bank with CommerceOne is expected to establish a well-capitalised, growth-oriented banking platform capable of serving a broad range of customers and partners while supporting Embedded Finance expansion.

Blake Davidson, Managing Partner of Smith Ventures, noted that shareholder support from both companies reflects confidence in a structure designed to allow each business to operate with greater focus, and that Smith Ventures looks forward to partnering with CommerceOne as the issuing bank for the independent fintech once the transactions close.

The initiative was first announced in 2025.