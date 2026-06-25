Standard Chartered has confirmed it is exploring the sale of its wealth and retail banking business in Bahrain.

According to Reuters, the bank stated that its corporate and investment banking activities in Bahrain are not affected by the review and will continue without interruption.

The Bahrain announcement reflects a pattern that Standard Chartered has pursued across multiple markets in recent years. The bank has already completed the exit of its wealth and retail banking operations in Tanzania, Gambia, Cameroon, Angola, and Sierra Leone, and is currently in the process of withdrawing from those segments in Uganda, Botswana, and Zambia. Taken together, these moves point to a deliberate reshaping of the bank's footprint, shifting away from broad retail and consumer banking towards corporate, institutional, and affluent client business.

The transition in Bahrain is expected to take between 18 and 24 months, pending regulatory approvals from the relevant authorities. Operations will continue as usual during this period. No potential buyer has been publicly identified, and no financial terms have been disclosed.

Middle East investment to continue

Despite the planned divestiture in Bahrain, Standard Chartered indicated that its broader commitment to the Middle East remains in place. Bongiwe Gangeni, head of wealth and retail banking for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa at Standard Chartered, stated that the bank intends to continue investing across the region, citing sustained client demand and long-term opportunities. In addition, Gangeni described the Bahrain decision as a repositioning of the client segments the bank serves in that market, rather than a broader withdrawal from the region.

Bahrain operates under the regulatory oversight of the Central Bank of Bahrain and has served as a regional financial centre in the Gulf, hosting a range of international institutions engaged in both conventional and Islamic banking. The country's established regulatory infrastructure has made it a point of entry for several banks pursuing broader Gulf strategies.

Standard Chartered is listed on the London Stock Exchange and maintains operations across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The current refocusing of its retail and wealth banking presence aligns with the bank's stated objectives around capital efficiency, with its long-term strategic direction oriented towards institutional, corporate, and private banking clients. Completion of the Bahrain sale, if confirmed, remains subject to regulatory clearance.