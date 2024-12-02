Chargebee, a billing and monetisation platform for recurring revenue businesses, has announced the acquisition of Inai, a payments intelligence and analytics company.

Inai offers a suite of intelligent payment solutions designed to optimise payment processes for merchants:

Real-time analytics and automated insights : provides merchants with instant identification of revenue opportunities, functioning as a payments expert, analyst, and machine learning engineer.

Unified settlement and fee intelligence : simplifies finance operations, reduces manual tasks, and directly improves margins.

AI-driven optimisation : recovers failed payments, reduces involuntary churn, and increases customer lifetime value.

These capabilities are expected to integrate with Chargebee's existing platform, enabling merchants to operate with more intelligent, efficient, and profitable workflows across various markets and payment gateways.

Commitment to modular, merchant-first payments infrastructure

Chargebee's acquisition of Inai further strengthens its modular, merchant-first payments strategy. This approach allows merchants to orchestrate payments across multiple providers while maintaining control and visibility through a centralised system. By unifying billing and payments infrastructure, Chargebee aims to help businesses optimise performance, reduce complexity, and scale with confidence at every stage of growth.

The acquisition comes at a time when the global subscription economy is experiencing rapid growth. With payments becoming increasingly complex, merchants need advanced tools to optimise revenue, manage fees, and reduce involuntary churn.

The integration of Inai’s platform into Chargebee’s existing infrastructure also addresses a growing demand for AI-powered payment optimisation. Automated insights and machine learning algorithms can significantly reduce manual reconciliation, prevent payment failures, and identify hidden revenue opportunities. As a result, businesses can improve cash flow, improve customer retention, and make data-driven decisions across multiple markets.