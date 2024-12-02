AdvanThink, a France-based developer of AI software for fraud prevention, has acquired Heptalytics, a company that offers detection of AML and CFT risks.

The move will strengthen AdvanThink’s offering in compliance and investigation, adding to its real-time fraud detection solutions while accelerating its development internationally and locally.

Improving CFT and AML solutions

Money laundering is the process of concealing the origins of illegally obtained money so that it appears legitimate. IMF and UNODC estimate that 2% to 5% of global GDP is laundered annually, which translates into USD 2 to 5 trillion in 2026. Meanwhile, Terrorist financing refers to providing funds or financial support to individuals, groups, or organisations that engage in terrorist activities.

The two companies share a commitment to accelerating growth against financial crime and bridging the gap between fraud and AML and CFT operations. AdvanThink’s business solutions, supporting banking, industrial, and healthcare sectors, analyse data in real time and ensure a high level of sovereignty and security for the information processed.

The company is committed to strengthening its expertise to better anticipate challenges and meet increasing international demand for safeguards. It deploys solutions such as FraudManager and Amadea for French banking groups for real-time fraud detection and risk management. AdvanThink powered over 10,000 data and AI projects up until now.

For risk management, Heptalytics utilises next-gen deep learning models for identifying complex mechanisms related to money laundering and terrorist financing schemes by analysing accounts, customer behaviours, and transactions. The company delivers an advanced AI assistant that optimises the detection of suspicious financial activity by proactively identifying risk signals, strengthening the effectiveness of AML/CFT frameworks.

The initiative accelerates Heptalytics’s mission to deploy its expertise on a larger scale and focus on the industrialisation of its developments. The two companies share a common goal to improve the relevance of alerts and the efficiency of compliance teams through faster investigations.