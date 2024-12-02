WE BUILD Consortium launches at General Assembly in Amsterdam

WE BUILD Consortium has officially launched at the General Assembly in Amsterdam, aiming to shape the next stage of the European Digital Identity Wallet.

Following this announcement, more than 180 organisations from 26 countries will be joining forces in order to shape the next stage of the European Digital Identity Wallet, coordinated by Kamer van Koophandel (KVK), Ministry of Economic Affair (MinEZ), and Bolagsverket.

This large-scale European collaboration will focus on uniting public authorities, private companies, academic institutions, and technology providers in order to develop 13 optimised use cases across the domains of business, supply chain, and payments.

More information on the WE BUILD Consortium’s launch at the General Assembly in Amsterdam

The WE BUILD Consortium represents a large-scale, European collaboration that is consisting of public authorities, private companies, academic institutions, and technology providers. Together, they aim to design, implement, and test a trusted digital business identity ecosystem that is based on the European Digital Identity Wallet (EUDIW) framework.

According to the official press release, the structure of the WE BUILD Consortium was developed in order to enable cross-sectoral and cross-border collaboration, while also ensuring that both the technical infrastructure and policy alignment are addressed cohesively and inclusively.

The organisations are expected to focus their efforts and implementation over the next 24 months on several key use cases. These include cross-border business registration, tax declaration, the process of signing on behalf of a company, verifying drivers, trucks, and transport companies, as well as securely verifying buyer-supplier relationships to prevent invoice fraud, AML-compliant onboarding and accessing online banking services, and corporate banking and payments.

Furthermore, these areas are set to represent the primary concentration as the institutions move forward. This process will focus on making the EU Digital Identity Wallet a trusted, practical solution for citizens and businesses alike.