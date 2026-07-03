UK Finance and major banks including Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds, Nationwide, NatWest, and Santander have unveiled a voluntary digital identity pilot.

The UK banking industry has introduced a new voluntary digital identity verification service intended to help customers confirm their identity more securely when accessing financial services. The initiative is coordinated by UK Finance and supported by Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds, Nationwide, NatWest, and Santander. It has been developed independently of the government's wider digital identity programme and will remain optional for consumers.

The proposed service is designed to give customers a trusted way to verify their identity online. UK Finance has argued that the system could help reduce fraud, streamline customer onboarding and lower verification costs for businesses, while making digital transactions faster. The service is currently being tested through a live pilot involving the participating banks.

Industry commentary on financial crime risk

Commenting on the initiative, Dr Janet Bastiman, chief data scientist at Napier AI, said the value of digital identity lies less in privacy or convenience debates and more in whether it helps organisations make more reliable risk decisions. She noted that a digital identity ecosystem built on secure-by-design principles could strengthen fraud prevention by giving institutions greater confidence in customer verification, making it harder for criminals to exploit stolen or synthetic identities.

Bastiman cautioned that security should be based on a ‘verify, don’t trust’ approach, warning that a digital identity system vulnerable to spoofing or compromise could become a vector for impersonation attacks rather than a safeguard against them. She added that criminal networks are increasingly using AI to generate convincing impersonation attempts and fraudulent documents, meaning identity verification needs to sit within a broader, intelligence-led approach that continuously monitors customer behaviour and transaction risk. She further pointed to explainability as a requirement for financial institutions, both for regulatory compliance and to allow legitimate customers to complete onboarding quickly while suspicious activity is flagged for investigation.

Market context and public debate

The launch takes place against a backdrop of ongoing public debate around digital identity in the UK, with concerns raised over data security, consumer trust and the resilience of digital infrastructure. Recent banking outages and data breaches have increased scrutiny of the reliability of digital verification systems, and questions remain around broader public confidence in digital identity adoption.

The initiative reflects wider efforts across UK financial services to strengthen digital identity capabilities as fraud patterns continue to evolve. UK Finance has reported that criminals stole more than GBP 1.28 billion through payment fraud in 2025.