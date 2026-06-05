The Trump administration has signed an executive order directing US agencies to secure voluntary agreements with AI developers to test models before public release.

According to Reuters, US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order directing the departments of Treasury, Defense, Commerce, and Homeland Security to secure voluntary cybersecurity testing agreements with AI developers before their most capable models are released publicly. US agencies would have up to 30 days to test models prior to release. The order also directs agencies to strengthen cyber defence across government.

The signing follows a postponement on 21 May 2026, when Trump delayed the order citing concerns about provisions that might affect the US competitive position in AI relative to China.

Financial sector implications

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent consulted with banks during the order's development. The order directs Bessent to work with AI developers and critical infrastructure providers — including banks, emergency services, and hospitals — to identify software vulnerabilities and develop patches. The inclusion of the banking sector reflects growing concern about the cybersecurity implications of frontier AI models for financial infrastructure, heightened by the limited release of Anthropic's Mythos model.