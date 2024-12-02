Trulioo to expand to Singapore

This move follows the rapid growth in customer demand in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, allowing Trulioo to serve its enterprise-level customer base in the region.

A global economic hub, Singapore topped the 2021 Coincub ranking of countries prepared for cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrency represents a noteworthy share of Trulioo’s customer base, with the company providing anti-money laundering (AML), know your customer (KYC), and Proof of Address compliance solutions which cryptocurrency exchanges rely on. In addition, the company also helps customer onboarding across global markets.

The expansion in Singapore strengthens Trulioo’s global presence; the company has corporate headquarters in Vancouver, British Columbia, and offices across North America and Europe. By expanding into the APAC region, the company can help maintain 24/7 support for its products and services, as well as comprehensive data coverage with match rates and partnerships in developing markets.











Trulioo solutions and past developments

A global identity verification company, Trulioo provides real-time verification of 5 billion consumers and 330 million business entities worldwide through a single API integration.

Their core products are:

Identity Verification – allows customers to verify identity data against global data sources, builds trust online and enables onboarding;

ID Document Verification – allows customers to capture and authenticate ID document images, reduce fraud, and limit abandonment;

Business Verification – allows customers to verify business details and identify business owners to assess their risk levels;

Global Watchlist – allows the screening of customers and businesses against global watchlists to prevent crime and avoid non-compliance penalties;

Utility ID – verifies Proof of Address across the world in a matter of seconds, with no documents, removing thus the need for ID document verification and manual review.

In June 2022, the company announced a product update for its platform, GlobalGateway. The upgrade consisted in the improvement of some of its solutions: GlobalGateway Watchlist, UtilityID, and upgraded Business Verification, solutions that help with the onboarding of consumers and businesses, as well as provide constant fraud, money laundering, and illicit behaviour monitoring throughout the customer lifecycle.

In March 2022, another announcement on expansion was made, with the company having announced coverage for two more countries in the EMEA region: Greece and Israel.

In the same month, the company also launched the Champions of Trust microsite, an initiative directed at supporting security professionals as they develop safety practices in the online world. The website includes research and tools to support compliance, risk, and IT security professionals amplify their contributions within businesses.





