Trulioo expands verification services in two more countries

Wednesday 16 March 2022 12:55 CET | News

Canada-based electronic identity and address verification company, Trulioo, has announced it offers coverage in two more countries in the EMEA region – Greece and Israel, through its GlobalGateway globally identity verification platform.

Seamless identity verification allows companies to scale compliance programmes globally and ensure secure digital onboarding as they expand into new geographies. 

With Greece’s long history of cash love and with over 15% of its population without a valid bank account, tracing cash operations and verifying them through conventional means has been a long-time problem. Through Trulioo’s GlobalGateway platform, Greek companies and organisations will be able to connect with their consumers digitally, enhancing digital inclusion.

At the same time, Israel is home to one-third of the global cybersecurity Unicorns, representing a strategic market where data verification must adopt new security layers to mitigate information security violations. With the Israeli government’s recent proposed updates in the security field, Trulioo will focus on providing reliable services in terms of ID verification.


