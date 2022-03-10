Trulioo to support tackling global regulatory and compliance pressures

Recent data form Trulioo found that compliance, risk, and IT security professionals are important to supporting business growth. These individuals are highlighted on the new Champions of Trust microsite, designed to support them on their career paths, amplify their contributions, and foster collaboration in the industry.
The recently released white paper, ‘Champions of Trust: A new generation of leadership for a digital-first world’, found that augmented brand trust is the most significant impact organisations cited (68%) when having Champions of Trust and being more identity-led in their approach. The benefits are significant and wide-ranging that almost all businesses (94%) believe digital identity is an opportunity for competitive differentiation and industry collaboration.
According to the data, 87% of organisations report digital identity is increasing in importance. The Champions of Trust website includes research and tools to support compliance, risk and IT security professionals as they work to drive change within businesses. The website features a Champion of Trust assessment tool for professionals to determine their baseline and uncover opportunities for growth, including steps they can take to navigate the practicalities of increases in risk, fraud, and cybercrime.
