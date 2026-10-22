Sumsub has joined OTL, the Fireblocks-led open protocol initiative, to help develop standards for on-chain identity and compliance.

OTL (Open Transaction Layer) is an open protocol initiative led by Fireblocks that has more than 40 members, including Robinhood, Revolut, and eToro, and aims to set shared standards for on-chain identity, counterparty discovery, and transaction compliance. As a member, Sumsub will help develop identity and compliance messaging standards for secure interactions between digital asset participants.

The membership also extends Sumsub’s work with Fireblocks. The two companies entered a partnership earlier in 2026, focused on Travel Rule compliance across the digital asset ecosystem.

Addressing fragmented compliance infrastructure

As digital asset infrastructure grows, businesses and service providers find it harder to connect across networks while meeting changing compliance requirements. According to the announcement, market participants have no common framework for finding trusted counterparties, exchanging required information securely, and supporting compliant transactions between platforms.

OTL is designed to fill this gap with an open infrastructure layer. Through it, participants can establish verifiable identities, communicate securely, and exchange transaction-related information using a shared standard. This covers compliance data, such as Travel Rule information, as well as payment context and settlement coordination.

Ilya Brovin, Chief Growth Officer at Sumsub, pointed out that a fragmented infrastructure for identity and compliance makes each new integration in the sector require businesses to repeatedly address the same discovery and trust issues. Brovin added that OTL’s shared standards, which build on existing industry practices, are intended to make it easier for organisations to connect and operate securely at scale. Brovin called the initiative a step towards more interoperable digital asset infrastructure, building on Sumsub’s earlier Travel Rule work with Fireblocks.

Travel Rule network and on-chain identity

Sumsub brings an established Travel Rule network to the initiative. The company connects more than 2,300 virtual asset service providers (VASPs) and combines three Travel Rule providers, GTR, CODE, and Sygna, into a single orchestration layer. VASPs can use this set-up to send and receive compliance data, screen counterparties, and meet regulatory obligations across networks without building a separate integration for each.

Sumsub is now extending this infrastructure into on-chain and reusable identity. This includes integrations with Chainlink’s Automated Compliance Engine and Linea’s Verax attestation service. The company’s Reusable Identity suite, made up of Reusable KYC, Sumsub ID, and on-chain attestations, gives crypto and Web3 users access across platforms without repeating KYC checks.

Beyond Travel Rule services, Sumsub offers KYC, KYB, crypto transaction monitoring, and fraud prevention solutions. The company reports more than 4,000 clients across the crypto, fintech, gaming, mobility, and edtech sectors.