A Central Bank of Brazil official has reportedly said that converting reais into stablecoins for cross-border payments may amount to money laundering.

Gerson Romantini, the Central Bank of Brazil’s (BCB) head of foreign exchange, reportedly made the remarks on 13 November 2026 during a closed session with industry participants, describing fiat-to-stablecoin conversion as tainting legitimate money with money laundering implications. His comments focused on ‘stablecoin sandwiching’, in which fintechs convert reais into stablecoins and use them to make international payments.

Resolution 561 already bans the practice

The remarks do not introduce a new rule. BCB Resolution No. 561, published on 30 April 2026, requires payments between an eFX provider and its counterparty abroad to be settled exclusively through a foreign exchange operation or a non-resident real account in Brazil, barring the use of virtual assets. The rule took effect on 1 October 2026 and affects cross-border payment providers that had built stablecoin settlement into their payment flows.

The rule does not stop individuals or companies from buying, holding, or transferring stablecoins and crypto assets in Brazil. It builds on Resolutions Nos. 519 to 521, introduced from late 2025, which reclassified transactions involving fiat-pegged stablecoins as foreign exchange operations under BCB supervision, bringing them under anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing requirements.

Wider regulatory pressure on crypto firms

A proposed 3.5% tax on cross-border stablecoin transactions has reportedly been postponed after opposition from industry groups and members of Congress, and for now the levy remains a proposal. A further regulatory discussion is also reportedly expected that could limit fintech involvement in remittances and move more of this activity back to traditional banks.

Brazil’s crypto framework is based on Law 14.478, enacted in 2022, and since 2025, the BCB has introduced licensing requirements for virtual asset service providers (VASPs), including exchanges, brokers, and custodians. Nearly a third of VASPs may reportedly not meet the new capital requirements. BCB Governor Gabriel Galípolo flagged concerns about stablecoin use publicly in February 2026.