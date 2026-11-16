NewsFraud and Fincrime

Brazil’s central bank reportedly links stablecoin swaps to laundering

CP

Claudia Pincovski

16 Nov 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
stablecoinsAMLcross-border paymentscrypto regulation
Countries:
Brazil

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