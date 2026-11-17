Spreedly has partnered with Riskified to let merchants add fraud decisions and AI agent intelligence to their payment flows before processing.

Merchants using Spreedly’s payments orchestration platform can now add Riskified’s fraud decision and AI Agent Intelligence as a step in Spreedly’s Composer before a payment is processed. They can then approve, decline, or flag orders for additional verification, including orders placed by AI agents, without changing their existing payment providers. Riskified’s AI Agent Intelligence gives merchants visibility into orders placed by AI shopping agents, alongside a policy builder for setting rules on how those agents are treated.

Consumer trust in AI shopping

According to Spreedly’s State of Checkout 2026 survey of 2,000 US adults, conducted by Talker Research, 52% say fear of fraud is the main reason they would not let AI shop for them, and 31% do not know who is responsible when an AI purchase goes wrong. Riskified research found that only 16% of consumers are comfortable with an AI agent spending their money autonomously, and 54% believe AI increases fraud risk.

Spreedly’s anonymised transaction data also shows rising fraud pressure at peak shopping times: declines flagged for suspected fraud averaged 31% higher per day over the 2025 Cyber Five weekend than on a typical November day, while payment attempts rose 20%. Justin Benson, CEO of Spreedly, stated that AI shopping will only succeed if consumers feel confident handing over purchasing decisions, which means helping merchants recognise legitimate transactions and stop fraud without slowing checkout.

Merchant control over agent-driven orders

Max Meister Admoni, Global Head of Partnerships at Riskified, stated that merchants should not have to choose between welcoming AI shoppers and protecting their business. According to Meister Admoni, combining Riskified’s risk intelligence with Spreedly’s payment orchestration gives merchants the visibility and control to set their own rules for agent-driven orders.

Spreedly, a payments vault and orchestration platform, processes more than USD 60 billion in annual gross merchandise value for over 400 customers in more than 100 countries, including Hopper, Lemonade, Getty, Warner, The New York Times, and Priceline. NYSE-listed Riskified helps merchants prevent chargebacks, fraud, and policy abuse, using an AI-driven platform that analyses the person behind each interaction.