Steward has raised USD 5 million in a funding round led by Motive Partners to scale its AI-driven compliance platform for complex investor onboarding.

The company, dual-headquartered in the US and the UK, is targeting what it characterises as a persistent operational gap in regulated financial services: the onboarding of sophisticated investors such as fund-of-funds, family offices, and offshore trusts.

Addressing structural delays in investor compliance

AML/KYC processes for institutional investors remain a known friction point across private markets, banking, and asset management. Complex ownership structures, including layered entities and cross-border arrangements, frequently require manual reviews, prolonged document collection, and repeated remediation cycles, resulting in onboarding timelines measured in weeks or months.

Steward's platform consolidates document collection, screening, risk assessment, and periodic review into a single workflow, using AI agents designed to interpret multi-layered ownership and cross-jurisdictional structures. The company also offers shareable investor profiles, enabling regulated firms to exchange AML/KYC data securely with counterparties, with the aim of accelerating deal execution.

The company reports that its platform enables same-day onboarding in 80% of cases, regardless of investor complexity. Clients currently using the platform include Connect Ventures, Unruly Capital, and IAB Group, alongside Motive Partners and Outward VC as both investors and active users. The company states that a number of tier-one institutional allocators are also among its clients.

Steward positions its offering as infrastructure for regulated firms and companies that face regulatory scrutiny while managing growing volumes of complex investor relationships. The platform's focus on the higher-complexity end of the onboarding spectrum reflects an acknowledged gap in existing compliance tooling, where standard systems tend to struggle with non-standard ownership chains.

According to the official press release, the new capital will be used to expand product capabilities and grow the team. The compliance automation segment has drawn increasing investor attention as regulatory expectations around AML and KYC tighten globally, and as financial firms face pressure to reduce manual processing without compromising screening standards.