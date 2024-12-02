Spain's anti-corruption prosecutor has requested a EUR 181.8 million fine against BBVA over the bank's alleged involvement in an illegal spying scandal.

The case centres on BBVA's alleged engagement of a private investigation agency operated by a former police commissioner to carry out a series of reportedly illegal assignments between 2004 and 2016. Several other Spanish companies are also implicated in the broader inquiry, which has prompted significant scrutiny of the country's corporate sector since investigations were formally launched in 2019.

Former chairman faces charges and the trial is yet to be opened

According to Reuters, among the individuals targeted in the case is the official who served as BBVA's chairman at the time the bank contracted the police officer's agency. The prosecutor is seeking a prison sentence of up to 173 years for him, though under Spain's criminal code the maximum term he could effectively serve is 15 years. The bank's former chairman stepped down as honorary chairman in March 2019, stating at the time his intention to protect the bank's reputation. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Several former executives are named in the investigation, though the bank has confirmed that no current board member is involved. BBVA declined to comment on the prosecutor's filing.

Spain's High Court has yet to formally open the trial. Once it does, it will mark the first occasion in which former senior corporate executives face trial in a case of this nature in Spain, setting a notable precedent for corporate accountability in the country.

BBVA's legal position

BBVA has previously acknowledged hiring the agency but stated it found no evidence of spying activity. In its 2025 annual report, the bank asserts that the facts under investigation do not constitute criminal liability on its part.

The incident has generated prolonged reputational and legal pressure across Spain's business community since the investigations began. Despite the scale and duration of the scrutiny, the inquiries have so far not produced a measurable direct impact on business operations for the firms involved.

The outcome of a potential trial could carry broader implications for how corporate governance and accountability are assessed in Spain, particularly regarding the use of third-party investigators and the legal exposure of senior executives for decisions taken during their tenure.