Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) has reported that 227,216 email addresses used for its email distribution were leaked after a third party gained unauthorised access to Arara message, an email distribution service provided by Arara Inc. SMBC uses the service mainly to send emails to corporate customers, as well as some emails to sole proprietors. The bank has apologised to affected customers.

Timeline of the incident

On 28 October 2026, Arara Inc. informed SMBC of unauthorised access to its service, but said at the time that its review of system logs had found no evidence of information leakage. On 2 November 2026, Arara Inc. told SMBC that further investigation had confirmed that email addresses used for SMBC's email distribution had been leaked as a result of the access.

According to Arara Inc., the leaked SMBC-related information is limited to the email addresses of recipients of emails sent by SMBC between 1 July and 31 October 2026. The leaked data does not include bank account numbers, deposit balances, PINs, internet banking login IDs or passwords, or other similar information. SMBC will continue to work with Arara Inc. to establish when and how the access occurred, and will report the incident to the relevant authorities.

Warning over phishing attempts

SMBC has warned that customers may receive suspicious emails or other communications from parties impersonating the bank or other organisations in connection with the incident. It advised customers not to click on links or open attachments in suspicious emails, and not to share login IDs, passwords, bank account details, PINs, or card details. The bank said it never asks customers to enter passwords or credit card details by email.

SMBC has set up a dedicated Japanese-language helpline for customers in Japan, available on weekdays from 5 November to 30 November 2026. Customers outside Japan have been asked to contact their relationship manager or customer service team.