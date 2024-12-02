Sift expands its worldwide partner programme

As Sift’s partners often face complexities when delivering digital risk solutions to customers, the Partner Programme aims to streamline the experience. The programme includes several benefits such as partner training, enablement, and certification delivered through a partner portal experience, as well as access to Sifters, which is Sift’s global customer and partner community.

The expanded version of the programme offers support for business models and partner success across multiple partner types. These include Solutions Partners, Payment Service Providers (PSPs), Payment Orchestration Platforms, and Managed Services Providers (MSPs), as well as Technology integration partners via the Sift Connect library of open APIs.

As the project already has an established base of successful partnerships, it can now focus on partner enablement to speed up success times and time to revenue for new entities that are looking to join the programme. Some of the main benefits provided by Sift’s machine learning platform for fraud and risk decisioning include higher conversion rates, improved review times, better decision accuracy, lower risk, and revenue protection.

In the company press release, the co-founder of Primer, which is a no-code automation platform for payments and commerce, talked about the process of working with Sift and explained that blending the fraud decisioning capabilities of both entities allowed them to provide more sophisticated, end-to-end payments and commerce journeys to our merchants.

More information about Sift and its recent developments

Sift specialises in digital trust and safety, aiding digital disruptors to Fortune 500 companies to unlock new revenue without risk. Sift dynamically prevents fraud and abuse through its technology and expertise, a global data network of 70 billion events per month, and a commitment to long-term customer partnerships. The company works with global brands such as Doordash, and Wayfair to gain a competitive advantage in their markets.

In May 2023, Sift launched new capabilities that enable customers to promptly begin implementing fraud prevention strategies.

Starter Workflows is a pre-configured version of the fintech’s Workflows feature that allows customers to utilise scalable and dynamic risk-based decision-making approaches. The customisable Workflows can be accessed through Sift’s Implementation Consultants, alongside a Payment Protection guide that can further facilitate the implementation of fraud prevention solutions. According to the company press release, by utilising Workflows, customers can minimise the implementation time by 85%.

Sift also opened access to the Sifters customer community, which is a centralised hub that allows users to share trends and insights as well as to contribute to the internal global fraud information bank.

