Sift launches new fraud prevention rapid deployment capabilities

The key new capabilities made available are the Starter Workflows and access to the Sifters customer community.
The shift towards digital financial activities during the last few years has also meant a rise in new fraud tactics. What is more, as inflation increases, the uncertainty that characterises the economic environment further encourages the emergence of fraudulent attacks.
One critical tendency that experts have identified in later years is the democratisation of fraud. In simple terms, the advances made in technology enabled a scenario where anyone could engage in fraudulent activities, regardless of their technical knowledge or prior experience.
Some of the most common strategies used are identity theft, first-party fraud (such as refund and return fraud) and phishing scams. As showcased in the Merchant Risk Council’s Global Payments and Fraud Report, on a global scale, four in ten merchants are affected by these types of attacks.
Apart from the damage they do when it comes to customer trust and the public image of a company, fraud attacks also have a serious financial impact. It is estimated that in 2022 alone, fraud caused online businesses to lose USD 41 billion. The same experts have argued that the cost will rise to USD 48 billion in 2023. The uptick in fraudulent behaviour has been linked to a surge in the use of alternative payment methods like Buy Now, Pay Letter or the popularisation of digital wallets.
However, as these attacks grow in popularity, fraud detection systems can make it possible for businesses to fight them by identifying recurrent patterns that signal abuse.
For more information about Sift, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions