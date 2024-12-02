SEON has announced its USD 80 million Series C funding round, aimed at optimising its AI-powered product development and talent acquisition.

Following this announcement, the investment was led by Sixth Street Growth with participation from existing investors IVP, Creandum, and Firebolt, as well as new investors including Hearst.

In addition, the round brings SEON’s total funding to USD 187 million, and it will focus on accelerating its adoption in North America alongside further global expansion, as the company aims to optimise its AI-powered product development and support strategic talent acquisition as well.

More information on SEON’s USD 80 million funding round

According to the official press release, the initiative is set to give SEON the possibility to continue providing its suite of solutions in order to meet the market need for fraud prevention and AML services that can scale with the development of modern digital commerce.

Furthermore, the funding round will focus on improved AI and real-time detection (as SEON’s platform will adapt fast and with predictive models that spot emerging fraud patterns before they can wreak havoc at scale), global expansion (SEON will continue its expansion in APAC, and start to scale its presence across Latin America), efficient and secure integration (the funding will accelerate SEON’s unified fraud and compliance solution, aiming to deliver actionable insights from over 900 fraud signals and global coverage for anti-money laundering compliance, all of which can be rapidly deployed through a single API), as well as strategic partnerships (SEON will focus on deeper collaborations that are set to embed fraud prevention and AML as foundational architecture with leading financial institutions and cloud service providers).

As fraud tactics become increasingly sophisticated and regulatory requirements intensify around the world, SEON’s strategy is set to meet the overall rising enterprise demand for unified solutions. At the same time, its comprehensive API-driven platform will equip organisations to streamline workflows and stay ahead of evolving threats. The company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.