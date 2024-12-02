Amadeus and Lufthansa have announced that they successfully tested the EU Digital Identity Wallet (EUDI Wallet) for online check-in and in-person travel cases at the airport, including check-in, bag-drop, and boarding.

During the summer of 2025, Amadeus and Lufthansa, which are both participating partners of the EU Digital Identity Wallet Consortium Large Scale pilot project, tested the wallet for different travel scenarios. Later in 2025, Amadeus plans to start testing the wallet for digital travel credential use cases, including airport security and border control.

How will EUDI Wallet optimise travelling?

Available to EU citizens in 2026, EUDI Wallet will be offered by Member States to store identity documents such as passports and national ID cards, as well as payment methods and biometric profiles. The wallet focuses on optimising the travel experience in several key areas, including:

Online check-in by allowing travellers to choose to offer documents stored in the wallet instead of manually entering passport details on an airline’s website;

Biometric enrolment, enabling users to securely share their biometric profile with an airline online or at airport touchpoints. This mitigates the need for them to take a selfie or scan documents to leverage biometrics at the airport;

At the airport, allowing travellers to tap their phone at check-in desks, self-service kiosks, auto-bag drop machines, lounge entry, and boarding gates instead of providing physical documents. If travellers have decided to leverage biometrics, they only need to scan their face;

At the border, which, in the future, will enable travellers to tap their phone rather than scanning a passport at immigration eGates;

Payments, as the wallet can be utilised to pay for services online and at airport touchpoints by accessing a stored card.

To prepare for the widespread adoption of the EUDI Wallet, Amadeus has also improved its Travel Ready solution. Besides its digital wallet that can be white labelled by travel companies and support them or an airport to make advanced verification of visas, Travel Ready delivers the infrastructure that assists third-party wallets to operate in the travel sector. Amadeus plans to continue to work on compatibility and interoperability with all future wallets supporting Digital Identity.

In addition to Amadeus and Lufthansa, other organisations have extensively tested the EUDI Wallet for online check-in. When it comes to Amadeus, the company intends to test the EUDI Wallet for a broader range of use cases in the second half of 2025. Among these cases, Amadeus will focus on biometric enrolment and immigration, in collaboration with other partners.