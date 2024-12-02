NewsFraud and Fincrime

Razorpay launches biometric passkey card authentication with Mastercard and Visa

SA

Sinziana Albu

02 Apr 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
partnershipproduct launchpayment passkeysbiometric authenticationdigital payments
Countries:
India

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