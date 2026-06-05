SEON has launched an MCP server enabling fraud and AML teams to connect external AI tools directly to its risk signal data layer.

US and Netherlands-based SEON has announced a series of product launches extending its fraud prevention and AML compliance platform with AI connectivity and analytics capabilities. The centrepiece is an MCP server that allows fraud and AML analysts to connect external AI tools (including Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini, and Microsoft Copilot) directly to SEON's data layer of more than 900 real-time risk signals spanning identity, device, behavioural, AML, and IP data.

The launch also includes Network Detection, an AI Chart Builder, and an AI Playbook for Risk and Compliance Teams, all available immediately to existing SEON customers.

Addressing the data pipeline gap

According to the official press release, the MCP integration targets a specific operational problem: analysts have access to AI tools but lack a structured way to get investigation data into those environments without manually copying transaction records and risk signals, losing context and creating security risks in the process. According to SEON's 2026 Fraud and AML Leaders Report, 98% of fraud and AML leaders are already using AI in their workflows, suggesting the bottleneck is data access rather than AI adoption.

By using the open MCP standard, customers can switch between AI tools without rebuilding integrations, and all risk signals are accessible in a single call, preserving the AI tool's processing capacity for analysis rather than data retrieval.

Additional capabilities

Network Detection continuously scans two months of transaction data across devices, emails, phone numbers, and IP addresses to surface coordinated fraud rings and money laundering networks before an analyst opens an alert. AI Chart Builder converts natural language questions into live data visualisations, removing dependency on business intelligence teams for reporting. The AI Playbook ships with pre-built agentic workflows, including a fraud analyst daily briefing and a decline spot-check, both compatible with SEON's MCP server.