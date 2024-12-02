Fraud and dispute management SaaS provider Quavo has received a USD 300 million investment from Spectrum Equity to support business growth, modernisation, and customer trust.

With this investment, Quavo aims to accelerate investments across the business and drive optimisation and value for customers. As an end-to-end dispute management software, Quavo addresses mission-critical challenges for banks, credit unions, and fintech by improving every step of the consumer transaction dispute process.

Quavo’s solutions help financial institutions provide transparent, reliable, and effective dispute resolution for account holders, aiming to build trust, loyalty, and modernise how institutions interact with their clients.

QFD, the company’s affiliate solution, automates the intake, investigation, chargeback, recovery, and client communication workflows across all payment methods and dispute types, while ensuring regulatory compliance and optimising the account holder experience.

According to company officials, the new investment also aims to accelerate Quavo’s AI-driven product development efforts and expand its go-to-market and client success teams to meet growing market demand and deliver an optimal user experience.

Customer expectations in fraud management

In March 2025, Quavo published research showing a connection between how fraud is resolved and customer trust in banking. The study revealed that an efficient fraud and dispute handling process serves as a key indicator of loyalty, reflecting the strength of customer relationships. Specifically, 73% of consumers believe the way a financial institution manages fraud impacts their loyalty, and 71% would lose trust if the resolution process is too slow. Additionally, 62% of respondents indicated that the quality of resolution is more important than the incident of fraud itself.

This underscores Quavo’s focus on automating and simplifying dispute processes. The new funding will enable expansion of these efforts, allowing more financial institutions to provide augmented and customer-centric fraud resolution that meets today’s consumer expectations.