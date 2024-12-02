Andaria partners with tell.money

Andaria has announced its partnership with tell.money in order to support the rollout of Verification of Payee solutions across the region of Europe.

Following this announcement, the collaboration reflects a shared commitment to the process of building a more secure, transparent, and trusted payments ecosystem.

As the overall regulatory focus sharpens and implementation timelines progress, Andaria and tell.money are expected to enable a compliant and future-ready approach to payee verification across the UK and EU. Both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.

More information on the Andaria x tell.money partnership

According to the official press release, as there are growing calls for a coordinated approach to payee verification across Europe, VoP is currently emerging as a critical step in the process of reducing fraud and improving trust in digital payments. With this in mind, Andaria’s experience delivering CoP at scale in the UK will enable the business to take early, decisive action in preparing for VOP’s introduction across the EU. This initiative will take place by also aligning with tell.money, a partner with a regulatory-first approach to payee verification technology.

In addition, tell.money is set to enable the company to deliver payee verification with minimal integration complexity through the use of its platform, which was built to support PSD2, CoP, and VOP. At the same time, it will also give Andaria the possibility to benefit from the infrastructure and expertise needed to deliver secure, compliant payee verification at scale.