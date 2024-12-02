Ponte Finance, a UK-based lender focused on secured loans, has integrated digital verification and compliance technology from iDenfy.

According to the official press release citing industry data, the decision follows rising fraud levels in the UK, where financial crime losses reached GBP 1.17 billion in 2024. The partnership provides Ponte Finance with automated onboarding, identity verification, and anti-money laundering (AML) monitoring. The company, which operates as a publicly listed entity, offers bridging finance, property development loans, and buy-to-let mortgages. Officials from Ponte Finance said the additional technology was necessary to manage compliance requirements while maintaining speed in client onboarding.

Expanded verification and AML monitoring

iDenfy’s platform verifies clients through a combination of biometric checks and document validation, supporting more than 3,000 types of identification across over 200 jurisdictions. This system is designed to detect attempts to register with fraudulent documents or synthetic identities, including those created with deepfake technology.

Alongside its identity verification services, iDenfy provides continuous AML screening, checking customers against sanctions databases, politically exposed persons (PEPs) lists, and adverse media reports. The system updates automatically and can generate audit-ready compliance reports. Ponte Finance has also opted to use the Know Your Business (KYB) function, which cross-checks company registries in 120 countries to validate corporate clients and monitor them on an ongoing basis.

Representatives from iDenfy explained that financial institutions face pressure to balance speed and security and argued that automated checks help lenders onboard clients efficiently without reducing compliance standards. Ponte Finance officials added that the technology has reduced the time required for client approval and simplified monitoring processes.

Other developments from iDenfy

In August 2025, iDenfy announced the launch of a Secretary of State (SOS) business search tool as part of its Know Your Business (KYB) platform. With this newly added capability, iDenfy aimed to support businesses in instantly connecting and verifying company information across all 50 US states, leveraging official Secretary of State records. The API solution was designed to help high-risk companies, including fintechs and banks, optimise KYB onboarding accuracy and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements across different states.