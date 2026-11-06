Playtomic has implemented Sumsub’s automated business verification to onboard partner sports clubs faster across European and international markets.

Playtomic operates a racket sports platform used by more than 4.7 million players and over 6,500 partner clubs in more than 66 countries, with clubs using its software to manage bookings, payments, and their communities. Sumsub’s know-your-business (KYB) workflow checks business credentials, registry extracts, VAT certificates, and articles of association in minutes, replacing a largely manual review process. It also lays the groundwork for future ultimate beneficial owner (UBO) compliance checks.

Verification inside the CRM

The service is live across key European and international markets. Sumsub’s automated data extraction reduces review times from days to minutes, allowing partner clubs to go live and start taking bookings sooner. Playtomic’s operations teams start and track verifications through automated links in HubSpot CRM, without any coding, while Sumsub’s workflows adapt automatically to the legal requirements of each region.

Following this first phase, Sumsub will support Playtomic’s expansion into further markets, and the two companies plan to move to a fully automated API integration as the club network grows. The rollout comes as Sumsub’s Identity Fraud Report 2025–2026 found that complex fraud attempts rose by 180% globally over the past year, increasing pressure on platforms to verify the businesses they work with.

Faster partner activation

Daniel Basilio Correa, Head of Non-Financial Go-to-Market at Sumsub Spain, stated that as marketplaces scale globally, verifying partner businesses should support growth rather than limit it. According to Basilio Correa, Sumsub’s KYB service helps clients activate partner clubs faster and improve conversion across the markets they enter.

Because Playtomic also processes payments for its partner clubs, verifying those businesses forms part of managing fraud and compliance risk on the platform. Automating the checks allows the company to apply consistent verification standards as it adds clubs in new countries, rather than relying on manual reviews that become harder to maintain as the network expands.