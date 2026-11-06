The FCA has announced a Quantum Experimentation Group to explore how quantum machine learning could help detect money laundering and fraud.

The UK Financial Conduct Authority will bring together financial services firms, quantum technology providers, and national research laboratories to test practical applications of quantum computing. The group will launch in the first quarter of 2027, with financial crime as its initial focus. Organisations can register their interest in joining until 31 December 2026.

Synthetic data for testing

Participants will work with a synthetic dataset created by the FCA, made up of artificially generated data, to address one of the main barriers to testing new technologies: access to suitable data. Using synthetic data allows firms to test models without relying on real customer records. The group will help firms explore practical uses of quantum computing in financial services and share its findings to guide future testing.

The initiative is also intended to help the FCA understand the technology’s opportunities and limitations, the barriers firms face in experimenting with it, and what these could mean for regulation. It builds on the FCA’s earlier research into the long-term potential of quantum computing in financial services.

Preparing for quantum in financial services

Jessica Rusu, Chief Data, Information and Intelligence Officer at the FCA, stated that the regulator wants to help firms explore where quantum computing could make a meaningful difference, and that early experimentation is essential to understanding its potential. According to Rusu, bringing firms, technology providers, and researchers together will build readiness and identify practical applications for common industry challenges, starting with financial crime.

Quantum computing is also seen as a security risk for the sector. The UK National Cyber Security Centre advises financial institutions to complete their migration to post-quantum cryptography by 2035, an issue that has prompted initiatives such as the partnership between Zumo and Quantum Chain. The FCA’s group, by contrast, focuses on how the technology could strengthen financial crime controls.