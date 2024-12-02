Global payment orchestration platform for stablecoins and traditional payment rails Orbital has entered into a partnership with Sumsub to implement transaction monitoring and screening across its payment stack.



With this collaboration, Orbital aims to expand its ability to monitor and manage fiat and stablecoin transactions, scaling compliance capabilities while also facilitating an optimal and secure user experience. Additionally, the relationship with Sumsub advances Orbital’s ongoing investment in financial crime prevention and regulatory alignment, including readiness for standards such as the Travel Rule.

Risk detection and monitoring

Sumsub’s solutions provide Orbital with real-time risk detection, improved screening, flexible rule-setting, and ongoing monitoring, in turn supporting efficient responses to flagged activity, clearer oversight for regulators and clients, and solid transaction controls. Also, the integration, introduced across Orbital’s B2B and B2B2C offerings, advances compliance and augments the customer experience by allowing more efficient investigations of flagged transactions, retrospective analytics, and audit-ready controls personalised for regulators and enterprise clients.

Before selecting Sumsub, Orbital evaluated the market for potential providers to strengthen its financial crime and anti-money laundering compliance programmes. The decision to choose to work with Sumsub can be attributed to the latter’s capabilities, with the company being the most suitable vendor assessed for supporting Orbital’s platform to prevent illegal and criminal activity.

Moreover, started in early 2025, the adoption of Sumsub’s solutions has been improving Orbital’s existing compliance framework by delivering specialist third-party knowledge. The initiative assists in ongoing efforts regarding identity verification, customer-level risk scoring, and the development of tools to support Orbital’s partners.

