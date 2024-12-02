Leveraging the payment card to combat friendly and malicious fraud





‍The evolution of card payments and the rise of online transactions

In the late 1990s, card payments entered a new era with the internet's mainstream adoption. Traditionally, cardholders would swipe or dip their cards into a point-of-sale (POS) terminal in-store. This allowed some form of authentication to be carried out. However, the rise of ecommerce introduced card-not-present (CNP) transactions, where cardholders enter their details online without a physical interaction. This made it impossible for merchants to carry out in-person forms of authentication.

The role of zero liability policies in online card payments

One factor that likely encouraged consumers to embrace online card payments was the protection offered by the Zero Liability policy. This ensured that cardholders were not held responsible for unauthorised charges should the card be used fraudulently, or the goods arrive incomplete or not at all. If an issue arises, consumers can initiate a chargeback process, requiring the merchant to prove that goods were delivered, and that the transaction complied with all relevant rules and regulations to avoid liability. Under certain circumstances, the liability for a fraudulent transaction will shift from the merchant to the card-issuing bank (a so-called liability shift). However, it is important to note that regardless of who is ultimately held liable, managing the chargeback process costs the issuer an average of USD 37 per disputed transaction.

The surge in transaction disputes and its impact

Recently, there has been a notable increase in transaction disputes. In 2023, US consumers disputed approximately 105 million charges worth an estimated USD 11 billion, with this number expected to rise by 40% by 2026. This surge can partly be attributed to the increasing simplicity of disputing transactions. 36% of US consumers view the ability to dispute charges in their mobile banking app as ‘extremely valuable’. This, alongside growing customer awareness of consumer rights, influenced by financial influencers (‘finfluencers’), meant that banks had to simplify this process in order to remain competitive.

Combatting friendly fraud with advanced solutions

A significant portion of these disputes, around 86%, are categorised as friendly fraud, where legitimate transactions are mistakenly or intentionally contested by cardholders. To counter this, various initiatives have been implemented across the payment ecosystem. For instance, Mastercard has developed an AI-based solution that analyses multiple data points to identify potential friendly fraud. If the AI analysis indicates that a dispute is likely to be friendly fraud, the card issuer then presents the data to the cardholder, allowing them to cancel their claim. Similarly, Visa has expanded the list of compelling evidence that a merchant can submit, helping merchants to build a stronger case against potential friendly fraud.

The financial impact of chargebacks on issuers

The chargeback process is a huge expense for issuers. In 2023 alone, there were 105 million chargebacks in the US. This, multiplied by the average of USD 37 per chargeback, would result in a cost of almost USD 4 billion for US issuers.

Technological solutions for fraud prevention

Thus, it is important for banks to find effective solutions to combat both friendly and malicious fraud in order to remain competitive. A promising solution, based on FIDO passkey technology, enables consumers to create a digital signature and authenticate their online purchases by tapping their credit or debit card to their smartphone. This method prevents fraudulent transactions, as malicious fraudsters cannot complete an online payment unless they are in possession of the physical card itself (much like how they cannot pay in a physical store without the card). Similarly, friendly fraudsters would find it difficult to dispute transactions they verified by tapping their own card (just as they would struggle to contest a purchase made in person). This approach demonstrates how credit and debit cards can be leveraged beyond payments, enhancing security and convenience for consumers, banks, and merchants alike.

A card can do so much more.

About Amanda Gourbault

Amanda Gourbault serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of CompoSecure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPO), a leader in metal payment cards, security, and authentication solutions. She is responsible for leading the company’s sales, pricing, marketing, and revenue management activities. She is also focused on driving the adoption of the company’s revolutionary authentication and cold storage solutions, Arculus, using her 25 years of experience in the payments and security industry.

Prior to joining CompoSecure, she served as Executive Vice President of the Financial Institutions Business Unit at IDEMIA, a global leader in payment cards and identity/security credentials. At IDEMIA, Amanda was responsible for a global division with more than 2,600 employees, comprising sales, marketing, and product development teams, as well as more than 30 card personalization centers worldwide. Before IDEMIA, Amanda was with Giesecke & Devrient, where she created and ran their UK subsidiary. Amanda holds a BA in Modern Languages from Durham University in England. She is also Chair of the Compass for Life Foundation, helping disadvantaged children achieve their dreams.

About CompoSecure

Founded in 2000, CompoSecure (Nasdaq: CMPO) is a technology partner to market leaders, fintechs, and consumers enabling trust for millions of people around the globe. The company combines elegance, simplicity, and security to deliver exceptional experiences and peace of mind in the physical and digital world. CompoSecure’s innovative payment card technology and metal cards with Arculus security and authentication capabilities deliver unique, premium branded experiences, enable people to access and use their financial and digital assets and ensure trust at the point of a transaction. For more information, please visit www.CompoSecure.com and www.GetArculus.com.



