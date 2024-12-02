Sumsub, a global verification platform, has partnered with Next Generation NGPES to provide optimised fraud protection and onboarding experience for its clients.

Key features of the partnership include identity verification and AML regulation compliance as it launches an augmented payment ecosystem, with a EUR-backed stablecoin.

The Next Generation Payment Ecosystem (NGPES) aims to merge traditional finance (TradFi) with digital assets into a unified platform. This ecosystem will encompass digital asset custody and settlement, as well as regulatory compliance. Additionally, it will integrate IBAN transactions into a digital wallet for near-instant financial transactions.

Sumsub’s augmented verification solutions, which combine traditional KYC checks with liveness detection, transaction monitoring, and additional fraud prevention capabilities, will ensure that the platform delivers optimal security and compliance.

The launch of a stablecoin, set to become a core component of the NGPES, underscores the importance of security and compliance as the cryptocurrency industry navigates rapidly changing regulations and high-fraud rates. Sumsub’s data shows that fraud in the crypto industry surged by 48% in 2024. Additionally, 60% of crypto companies anticipate stricter regulations, which can be challenging to adhere to, as highlighted by the fact that only 29% fully comply with the Travel Rule.

Sumsub and Data Zoo partnered to improve global compliance

In June 2025, Sumsub partnered with Data Zoo to strengthen compliance efforts across different markets. This collaboration combined Sumsub's suite of compliance solutions, focused on verification and anti-fraud measures, with Data Zoo’s extensive global data capabilities. Data Zoo specialised in identity verification data for financial institutions, payment platforms, and fintechs, enabling them to verify identities in over 170 jurisdictions using several authoritative sources. Its access to international data and advanced sequencing offered a globally secure alternative for KYC/KYB verification and compliance.