



Sumsub is a comprehensive verification platform that safeguards the entire user journey. The company offers tailored solutions for Know Your Customer (KYC), Know Your Business (KYB), Transaction Monitoring, and Fraud Prevention, simplifying the verification process. Sumsub serves clients across various industries, including fintech, cryptocurrency, transportation, trading, ecommerce, education, and gaming.

In a strategic move, Sumsub is collaborating with Data Zoo across different markets. This partnership will combine Sumsub's suite of compliance solutions, focused on verification and anti-fraud measures, with Data Zoo’s extensive global data capabilities. Data Zoo specialises in identity verification data for financial institutions, payment platforms, and fintechs, enabling them to verify identities in over 170 jurisdictions using several authoritative sources. Its access to international data and advanced sequencing offers a globally secure alternative for KYC/KYB verification and compliance.

As financial institutions encounter increasing regulatory demands and more sophisticated fraud, easy access to reliable data becomes very important. Companies across diverse industries are navigating stringent requirements while managing data that is often scattered across disconnected systems. Together, Sumsub and Data Zoo aim to provide a comprehensive end-to-end solution.

Improving data capabilities

Sumsub allows customers to efficiently onboard new users, conduct anti-money laundering (AML) screenings, verify business clients, and monitor for fraud and suspicious transactions through a single platform. Data Zoo will enhance Sumsub's data capabilities by providing data checks that identify authentic customer behaviour and prevent malicious actors from accessing customer systems.

This collaboration supports financial institutions in meeting industry regulations and helps banks, financial institutions, and fintech companies maintain their reputations, protect against security threats, and reduce operational inefficiencies. By simplifying customer onboarding processes, this partnership ensures efficiency while Sumsub's solutions support mitigating potential fraud-related expenses that could impact financial performance.