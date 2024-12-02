The regulatory landscape for acquiring banks and payment providers is evolving globally, with regions adopting distinct priorities to address technological advancements, financial stability, and consumer protection.

In the United States, changes have been driven by the implementation of rules under the Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2020 (AML Act), with new proposals designed to modernise AML programmes. One of the central developments in 2024 was the Financial Enforcement Network’s (FinCEN) push to strengthen AML/CFT programmes across financial institutions. Proposed regulations require these programmes to be risk-based, tailored to each institution's unique profile, and subject to periodic review.

The US: new administration, new priorities

Domestic politics in the US can significantly influence financial regulation and enforcement, with shifts in administration bringing changes in policy. The new administration is signaling a shift towards a more relaxed approach to regulation in the financial sector. In sectors like cryptocurrency, concerns have been raised about President Trump and the First Lady launching crypto meme coins, which could enable them to generate direct profits from an industry that the POTUS is responsible for regulating.

Within the flurry of executive orders coming out this year, two are intended to promote American innovation in financial technology and artificial intelligence by rescinding prior directives perceived as hindrances to AI innovation and mandating action plans.





The EU: regulations expanding to protect consumers

The EU and the UK are advancing comprehensive regulations around consumer protection. The UK emphasises operational resilience and fair competition in payment systems, while the EU is implementing the 6th Anti-Money Laundering Directive (AMLD6) to expand liability for financial crimes and strengthen enforcement mechanisms. The directive underlines the importance of holding entities accountable for systemic AML breaches and introduces harsh penalties for non-compliance.

One initiative the payments industry should look out for is the third Payment Services Directive (PSD3), which aims to enhance payment security and consumer rights, addressing technological advancements to protect Europe’s payment system.





APAC: focus on financial integrity

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is also prioritising consumer protection and financial system integrity. Singapore has introduced rigorous licensing frameworks for payment providers, ensuring compliance with AML and counter-terrorism financing (CFT) standards, while Australia and others in the region are focusing on expanding the scope of AML compliance regimes to include more entities and ensuring consumer safety amid rapidly evolving payment ecosystems.





LATAM: driving modernisation and innovation

Meanwhile, Latin America (LATAM) is driving regulatory modernisation to address the rapid adoption of digital payments. Open Banking initiatives in Brazil and Mexico are meant to encourage innovation and promote competition among payment service providers while addressing systemic risks associated with financial inclusion efforts.





Maintain adherence with card brand policies

Acquiring banks and payment providers are also required to stay engaged with card brands, which will continue to provide guidelines and enforce non-compliance, which can result in fines or termination from accessing payment networks. Payment providers are advised to align their Acceptable Use Policies (AUPs) with card schemes rules, in addition to maintaining sufficient merchant monitoring and fraud detection mechanisms.

Regardless of the region, one thing is clear over the next months unfolding 2025 – financial institutions and payment providers must closely monitor the evolving regulatory framework, particularly as changes will likely lead to increased complexity for compliance, as well as a heightened focus on enforcement in key regions.

