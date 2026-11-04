OCR Studio has launched One-Shot KYC, enabling users to complete identity verification with a single selfie holding their ID.

OCR Studio’s new solution covers the entire identity capture step during account opening. From one image showing the user alongside their identity document, the system extracts the required ID data, pre-populates the registration form, and compares the document portrait with the user’s face to establish whether the person presenting the ID is its legitimate holder. One-Shot KYC runs on the end user’s device, in both mobile applications and web browsers, and is aimed at banks, fintech companies, telecom operators, marketplaces, and other digital service providers.

Addressing onboarding drop-off

Account opening remains a significant point of attrition for digital financial services. A 2026 report by Cornerstone Advisors found that, on average, 3.36 online checking account applications are abandoned for each account that is successfully opened.

Conventional KYC flows typically ask customers to photograph their identity document first and then capture a separate selfie for biometric comparison. By merging these two capture steps into one, OCR Studio aims to shorten the onboarding process, reduce friction, and improve conversion rates for the businesses that deploy it.

On-device processing and offline capability

Both document scanning and face matching take place locally on the user’s smartphone, tablet, or desktop computer. According to the company, document images, selfies, and extracted personal data are not transmitted to external servers for processing. The system also functions without an internet connection.

Browser support is delivered through WebAssembly, which allows the solution to run in commonly used browsers as well as in native mobile applications. For organisations handling identity data, this architecture means that sensitive personal information remains on the end user’s device throughout the verification step.

OCR Studio has also designed the technology to adjust to real-life conditions in which users often complete onboarding, such as while travelling on public transport, in poor lighting, or when holding a document at an angle. The system is built to handle glare, perspective distortion, blur, and camera movement. The stated aim is to spare users from adapting their behaviour to the system’s requirements or retaking photos multiple times.

OCR Studio has also previously announced that One-Shot KYC had received trademark protection from the UAE Ministry of Economy & Tourism.

The development reflects a broader focus for identity verification on reducing the multiple steps customers must usually complete, while keeping the core checks of document data extraction and biometric matching in place. A web demo is available for organisations seeking to assess the system’s capabilities and performance.