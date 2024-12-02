

Nuvei has announced the addition of PINless Debit and Least Cost Routing services to its Authorization Optimization suite of solutions.

Following this announcement, the initiative aims to optimise the company’s authorisation rate for merchants in North America by up to 3.5% points for applicable transactions and payments.

In addition, this represents an important part of Nuvei’s strategy to expand its footprint in North America by delivering locally optimised performance. As regulatory changes, issuer behavior, and consumer payment preferences evolve across the region, Nuvei’s intelligent routing and authorisation tools give merchants and businesses the control and flexibility needed to drive higher approvals, lower costs, as well as accelerate growth in the payments market.

More information on Nuvei’s incorporation of PINless Debit and Least Cost Routing

According to the official press release, Nuvei’s smart routing engine uses real-time AI and machine learning to analyse every transaction and determine the most effective path to approval based on issuer behavior, network logic, as well as card metadata, and regional preferences. Key routing capabilities include Intelligent Routing (which was developed to route transactions through the best-performing bank or card network) and PINless Debit Routing (routes eligible debit cards through lower-cost networks, with fallback to Visa/Mastercard).

Furthermore, Nuvei’s intelligent authorisation stack was developed in order to ensure that once a transaction reaches the right place, it has the highest possible chance of being approved. These features work together to reduce friction, resolve soft declines, and adapt in real time to issuer requirements. The suite of solutions includes Smart Auth Messaging (which synamically configures payloads and message formats based on issuer-specific logic), Network Tokens (designed to increase issuer trust and compatibility through Visa and Mastercard network tokens), as well as One-Click Payments (which accelerates repeat transactions with a frictionless token-based experience).

In the case of a transaction that failed, Nuvei’s Smart Retry capabilities step in to recover revenue in real time, with no disruption to the customer experience. Built into the Authorization Optimization Suite, Smart Retry was designed in order to leverage optimised decisioning logic to analyse failure reasons and automatically reattempt transactions through alternate paths. In addition, Nuvei’s Smart Retry engine includes Account Updater (which automatically refreshes expired or replaced card credentials), Bank Failover Routing (developed in order to route the transaction to a backup bank or APM if the primary path declines), and Auth Reconfiguration (a feature that modifies message format dynamically based on issuer response codes).

Furthermore, Nuvei’s Control Layer provides merchants with deep visibility into performance, real-time alerts, and actionable analytics. Through the process of combining AI-powered tools with human support, Nuvei aims to optimise the manner in which businesses not only understand how their payments are performing, but also actively improve them. Key analytics and insights tools include AI-Powered Approval Analysis (which automatically identifies unrealised approval opportunities by issuer, region, or transaction type), Performance Insights and Trend Monitoring (tracks improvements in authorisation success over time), as well as Risk and Reporting Dashboards (can visualise fraud, scheme behavior, and exceptions in real time).

For more information about Nuvei, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.



