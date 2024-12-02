Network International, Mastercard to launch 3DS 2 for UAE merchants

Powered by Mastercard’s Smart Interface product, the 3DS 2 solution will be available on Network’s proprietary payment gateway N-Genius Online, and will enable the company’s ecommerce merchants to reduce risk and protect their customers when it comes to payments fraud.

With online shopping continuously accelerating, merchants need to have the abilities required to mitigate fraud, while also avoiding disrupting the consumers’ experiences. 3DS 2 is the next generation of 3-D Secure technology, and it is an authentication tool that analyses a multitude of key data points, including the merchant’s contextual data, serving as an advanced layer of protection against fraud.

Having the 3DS 2 implemented will also enable customers to benefit from an improved, frictionless payments journey, as well as better support for modern devices, helping thus with the enhancement of the checkout experience and the reduction in cart abandonment.

The enablement of the 3DS 2 solution across the company’s ecommerce network is part of Network International’s commitment of creating a safer and simpler purchase experience for merchants and their consumers alike.











Network International mission and past developments

Network International is an enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. It comprises a group of companies and provides a full suite of technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions of all types and sizes, such as acquiring and processing services.

In July 2022, the company announced the extension of their partnership with British analytics software provider FICO to bring fraud protection and credit management solutions to lenders. Believed to help financial service providers expand the digital economy across the MEA region, the solutions were made available in hosted mode from Network International. The company installed in its data centres the FICO Blaze Advisor Decision Management System, enabling it to offer to its lenders hosted credit management services. Banks and other credit providers have the option of using these services to carry out real-time credit applications approvals, while simultaneously controlling risk, and can also manage their accounts’ portfolio with targeted, risk-aware offers and decisions.

Later that same month, Network International entered a strategic partnership with cloud-based restaurant management technology and payments platform Foodics to enable UAE’s food and beverage (F&B) sector SMEs’ access to Foodics’ electronic cash register (ECR) and software platform. With this partnership, the companies aimed to help deliver a safe and improved customer experience, while also having the integrated payments solution help with eliminating manual entry error at a merchants’ outlet and increasing operational efficiency.

Earlier in January 2022, the company partnered with Mastercard to launch Tap on Phone, a mobile payment acceptance solution for merchants which gave them the ability to accept and process payments directly through a smartphone.