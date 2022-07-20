Network International partners with FOODICS

The partnership enables SMEs in the UAE’s food and beverage (F&B) sector to have access to Foodics’ electronic cash register (ECR) and software platform offering a wide array of value-added services with fully integrated Network International payment terminals. The companies aim to deliver fast, secure, and seamless customer experiences while the integrated payments solution eliminates manual entry errors at the merchant outlet and provides increased operational efficiency.
Thousands of SMEs from the food and beverage sector will leverage Foodics’ software and will benefit from the agreement between the two companies.
As the Middle East continues its journey towards digitalisation and a cashless economy, it is expected that 70% of all payment transactions in the area to be cashless by 2023.
With Network International being the largest merchant acquirer in the UAE, it will continue supporting the F&B sector by implementing a fully integrated payments ecosystem that enables SMEs to seamlessly manage their payment operations.
