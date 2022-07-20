Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Network International partners with FOODICS

Wednesday 20 July 2022 13:08 CET | News

Enabler of digital commerce across the MEA region Network International has entered a strategic partnership with cloud-based restaurant management technology and payments platform Foodics.

The partnership enables SMEs in the UAE’s food and beverage (F&B) sector to have access to Foodics’ electronic cash register (ECR) and software platform offering a wide array of value-added services with fully integrated Network International payment terminals. The companies aim to deliver fast, secure, and seamless customer experiences while the integrated payments solution eliminates manual entry errors at the merchant outlet and provides increased operational efficiency. 

Thousands of SMEs from the food and beverage sector will leverage Foodics’ software and will benefit from the agreement between the two companies.

As the Middle East continues its journey towards digitalisation and a cashless economy, it is expected that 70% of all payment transactions in the area to be cashless by 2023. 

With Network International being the largest merchant acquirer in the UAE, it will continue supporting the F&B sector by implementing a fully integrated payments ecosystem that enables SMEs to seamlessly manage their payment operations. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, digital payments, digitalisation, online payments, payments , retail
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Foodics, Network International
Countries: Middle East
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Foodics

|

Network International

|
Discover all the Company news on Foodics and other articles related to Foodics in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like