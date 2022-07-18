Subscribe
News

FICO, Network International to offer fraud solutions to MEA businesses

Monday 18 July 2022 14:56 CET | News

British analytics software provider FICO and Network International, an enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA), have expanded their partnership to bring lenders fraud protection and credit management solutions. 

These solutions, available in hosted mode from Network International, will reportedly help financial services providers expand the digital economy across the region.

The two companies have been working together since 2017, when Network International began offering its customers FICO Falcon Fraud Manager, the world’s leading credit fraud solution, which protects more than 2.6 billion payment cards worldwide. Now lenders can use Falcon at Network International to protect all retail banking accounts.

Network International is also installing FICO Blaze Advisor Decision Management System in its data centres, so that it can offer hosted credit management services to lenders. Banks and other credit providers can use these services to make real-time approvals on credit applications while controlling risk, and to manage their portfolio of accounts with highly targeted, risk-aware offers and decisions.

Founded in 1956, FICO is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail, and many other industries. 

Network International enables digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, providing a full suite of technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions of all types and sizes, including acquiring and processing services.


Keywords: partnership, expansion, fraud prevention, fraud detection
Categories: Fraud & Financial Crime
Companies: FICO, Network International
Countries: Africa, Middle East
