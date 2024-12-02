Modirum Platforms joins the Digital Defence Ecosystem Finland

Modirum Platforms has joined the Digital Defence Ecosystem Finland, strengthening the national network that accelerates secure, resilient, and digital defence capabilities.

Finland-based Modirum Platforms has joined the Digital Defence Ecosystem Finland (DDE), a national network focused on accelerating secure and resilient digital defence capabilities. The membership represents a part of the company's broader effort to expand its presence in Europe's dual-use and digital defence technology sector.

Dual-use technology and infrastructure focus

As a DDE member, Modirum Platforms will contribute capabilities in mission-critical communications, real-time situational awareness, AI-driven analytics, cybersecurity, and secure digital infrastructure design. The company is developing M Orbit, a multimodal situational awareness platform intended to support defence and security operations in data-intensive environments.

According to company officials, the membership provides a collaboration framework to scale Modirum Platforms' solutions across Finland and the wider European market, particularly for organisations responsible for critical infrastructure protection. At the same time, the move follows the participation of Modirum Gespi, a sister company, in the DDE network. That earlier involvement reportedly created market opportunities in network expansion, which Modirum Platforms expects to replicate in areas such as critical infrastructure protection, secure communication ecosystems, and data-driven defence technologies.

Ecosystem and sector development

The Digital Defence Ecosystem Finland was developed in order to connect private companies, research organisations, and public-sector entities in order to support development in defence and dual-use technologies. The addition of Modirum Platforms is expected to strengthen the ecosystem's technical capabilities and contribute to the development of Finland's defence industry and digital resilience infrastructure.

Modirum Platforms' portfolio includes solutions designed for secure communication, situational awareness, and operational continuity in environments where reliability and data security are priorities. The company's participation in DDE aligns with Finland's ongoing efforts to develop national defence capabilities and integrate private-sector expertise into security and infrastructure planning.