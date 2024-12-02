Sinziana Albu
16 Feb 2026 / 5 Min Read
IDfy secures USD 52.5 million funding led by Neo Secondaries Fund
Sphinx secures USD 7.1 mln seed round for AI compliance agents
Modirum Platforms joins the Digital Defence Ecosystem Finland
Perfios receives UIDAI certification for offline identity verification
Blockchain transparency: turning the technology of risk into a tool for justice
Fighting fraud in the age of smartphones: improving mobile authentication without friction
Preparing for Q-Day: securing the future of payments in the quantum era
The Paypers is a global hub for market insights, real-time news, expert interviews, and in-depth analyses and resources across payments, fintech, and the digital economy. We deliver reports, webinars, and commentary on key topics, including regulation, real-time payments, cross-border payments and ecommerce, digital identity, payment innovation and infrastructure, Open Banking, Embedded Finance, crypto, fraud and financial crime prevention, and more – all developed in collaboration with industry experts and leaders.
Current themes
Contact
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
P: +31 20 658 0652E: editor@thepaypers.com
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).
Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement
Copyright