Ondato has published a report analysing the expansion of age verification legislation across US states and the compliance challenges facing digital platforms operating age-restricted services.

Following this announcement, the UK-based identity verification and compliance provider released 'The Surge of the US Age Verification Laws: 2026 Outlook`, mapping the legislative developments between 2023 and 2025 and projecting enforcement patterns expected in 2026. The report addresses regulatory requirements affecting adult content platforms, social media networks, online commerce operators, and other services subject to age-based access restrictions.

Fragmented state-level requirements create compliance complexity

According to the official press release, US states have introduced age verification mandates at varying rates, creating a fragmented regulatory environment with different legal thresholds, technical requirements, and enforcement mechanisms. The report includes a state-by-state tracker of enacted, pending, and unsuccessful legislation, detailing specific compliance obligations and legal frameworks.

The analysis examines how First Amendment interpretations and recent Supreme Court precedent are influencing the legal landscape, alongside ongoing litigation challenging the constitutionality and scope of age verification mandates. States have adopted differing approaches to enforcement, technology specifications, and liability frameworks, requiring platforms to assess obligations across multiple jurisdictions simultaneously.

Implementation challenges and technology options

The report identifies operational challenges, including user circumvention methods, interoperability gaps between verification systems, compliance costs for smaller platforms, and data minimisation requirements under privacy regulations. It compares age verification technologies currently deployed, including document verification, database checks, biometric age estimation, mobile driver's licences, and privacy-preserving methods designed to limit data collection and retention.

Age verification requirements have expanded beyond adult content to encompass social platforms, online gaming, ecommerce and delivery services, gambling operators, and other age-restricted digital services. This broadening scope requires organisations to develop compliance strategies addressing multiple state-level mandates and varying technical specifications.

The report provides guidance for compliance, legal, and product teams navigating the regulatory trajectory through 2026, including likely enforcement developments and evolving expectations around user protection, privacy safeguards, and technical implementation standards.