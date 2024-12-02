Perfios has secured Offline Verification Seeking Entity certification from India's Unique Identification Authority, becoming one of 17 certified companies in the country.

Following this announcement, India-based software company Perfios has obtained certification from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to operate as an Offline Verification Seeking Entity (OVSE).

Offline verification capabilities

According to the official press release, an OVSE is an organisation registered with UIDAI that can verify an individual's identity using Aadhaar QR codes or through the mAadhaar application. The verification process operates without connecting to UIDAI's central database, enabling organisations to conduct identity checks independently of the central infrastructure.

The offline approach allows verification to proceed based on digitally signed data embedded in Aadhaar QR codes. This method requires user consent and does not transmit verification requests to UIDAI servers, addressing data privacy considerations in identity authentication processes.

Moreover, according to officials of Perfios, the certification supports the company's role in India's digital identity infrastructure, as the offline verification system will also enable paperless KYC processes across sectors, including financial services, hospitality, and education.

Technical and regulatory context

India's Aadhaar system, administered by UIDAI, serves as a biometric identification framework used across government and private sector services. The offline verification model was introduced to reduce dependency on continuous connectivity to central databases while also maintaining authentication standards.

OVSE certification requires organisations to meet specific technical and security criteria established by UIDAI. The limited number of certified entities reflects the regulatory framework governing access to offline verification capabilities.

Perfios operates as a B2B software provider in India's financial technology sector, offering data aggregation and analytics services. The OVSE certification is set to expand the company's identity verification portfolio, which serves financial institutions and other organisations requiring customer authentication.

At the same time, the offline verification framework was designed to reduce dropout rates during digital onboarding processes by simplifying user interaction requirements. The consent-based model aligns with data protection regulations governing personal information handling in India.