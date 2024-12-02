The partnership between the two companies aims to address a looming cybersecurity risk that could arise over the next decade. According to newsjani.com, the advancement of cryptographically relevant quantum computers could potentially pose increasingly serious cybersecurity risks as the technology could be used to break encryption standards such as RSA, which currently ensure data security.

The same source quotes a recently released whitepaper that warns about the emergence of new risks financial firms that could render even the most well-protected computer systems vulnerable to hacker attacks.

The aim of the working group

The primary objective of the new working group founded by HSBC and PayPal is to stay one step ahead of these emerging threats and to address the policies, regulations and business processes of quantum-secure cryptography operators, particularly when it comes to protecting payment rails. Founded by the Emerging Payments Association Asia (EPAA), the group also includes IBM and Australian Payments Plus.

Participants in this initiative will collaborate to define requirements, identify dependencies and use cases, and establish a roadmap for the implementation of post-quantum networks. The overarching goal is to mitigate the anticipated risks associated with the proliferation of future quantum computers.

As quantum computing progresses, systems and data currently secured with conventional encryption methods could become susceptible to breaches within a relatively short timeframe. IBM officials expressed optimism about the collaboration with EPAA and the collective effort to propel the industry towards adopting quantum-safe technology.





